Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.32 on Monday, reaching $376.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

