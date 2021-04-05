Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

