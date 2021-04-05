Mercury Price Tops $0.0183 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.83 million and $24,048.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

