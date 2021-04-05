MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0581 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 80,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

