Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $610.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

