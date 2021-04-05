Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $119,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,773. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

