Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 315,666 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,640. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

