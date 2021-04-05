Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,277. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

