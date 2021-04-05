Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.