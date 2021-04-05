Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MITEY. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MITEY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

