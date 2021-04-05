Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $235.48 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

