Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $19.30 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,610,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

