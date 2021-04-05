Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $59.10. 88,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

