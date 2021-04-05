Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $54,263.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 580.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00450483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 263.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

