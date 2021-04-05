MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 16,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,433,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.