Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 5th

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:MAACU opened at $10.17 on Monday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Montes Archimedes Acquisition

There is no company description available for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.