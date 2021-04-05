Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $6.13 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $119.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

