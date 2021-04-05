Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $145.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

