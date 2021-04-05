Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $59,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 648,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,747,000 after buying an additional 568,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 428,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

