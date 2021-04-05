Morgan Stanley Has $66.76 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,024,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

