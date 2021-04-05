Morgan Stanley Has $69.72 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $69,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.