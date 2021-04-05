Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $12.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.66 billion and the lowest is $11.19 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $51.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. 337,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,891. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

