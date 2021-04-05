Morgan Stanley Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $83.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Domo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

