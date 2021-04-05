Morgan Stanley Sells 10,378 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.99% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $63,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 895,181 shares of company stock valued at $58,130,046. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

