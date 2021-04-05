Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Morphic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $932,000.00. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,178 shares of company stock worth $22,035,734. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

