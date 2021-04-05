Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,284. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.86.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.