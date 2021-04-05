Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Sells £151,196.27 in Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) insider Antony Steels sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.15), for a total transaction of £151,196.27 ($197,538.89).

Shares of MPAC traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 510 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 175,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. Mpac Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.67 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The firm has a market cap of £102.88 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 543.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.97.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

