Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires Shares of 120,873 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 79,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

