Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys Shares of 58,595 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,111,000. Shopify comprises approximately 9.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,147.80. 17,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,114.50. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $369.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,310.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

