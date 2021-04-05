Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Invests $20.57 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 481,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,000. BCE accounts for 2.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of BCE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

