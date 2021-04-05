Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Takes $13.59 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 686,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,000. TELUS accounts for 1.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,723,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 240,581 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

