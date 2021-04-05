Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 292,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock remained flat at $$29.23 on Monday. 17,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

