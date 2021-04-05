Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Myers Industries worth $52,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYE. Cowen boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MYE stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

