Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

