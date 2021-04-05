Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,877,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

