National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hess were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $74.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.