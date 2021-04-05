National Pension Service Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1,219.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,214 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Crown worth $25,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

