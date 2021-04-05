National Pension Service Has $24.89 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

