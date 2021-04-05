National Pension Service Purchases 46,829 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.27 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

