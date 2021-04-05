National Pension Service Purchases 6,293 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.