National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,991 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $76.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

