National Pension Service Sells 11,022 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

