Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.25 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

