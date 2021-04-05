Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.50 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

