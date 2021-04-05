Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $876,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,939 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

