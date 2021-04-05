Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $113.17 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

