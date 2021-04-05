Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $246.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.87 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

