Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,372 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 354,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

