NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

