NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of NCS Multistage worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NCSM opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

